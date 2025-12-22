Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Is there any chance that we will learn more about Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of December? There is certainly a case to want it, and for an abundance of different reasons.

First and foremost here, let’s start off with the fact that the Rosario Dawson series has been off the air for a rather long time already. Meanwhile, there is a small light at the end of the tunnel in the form of production already wrapping up. This is the sort of thing that has to bring you hope that we’re going to be getting more news soon … but at the same time, not too soon.

After all, it is important to remember how Disney seems to be looking at things across the greater Star Wars world right now. Their top priority is the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu on the big screen, which is releasing on May 22. After that, they will shift their focus to Ahsoka and other projects. We tend to think the series is primed for a release next fall, and that we are going to learn a lot more about it over the course of the summer. (Here is your reminder that there is still a lot of post-production still to be done here, as there are more visual effects than we can ever possibly count.)

In the end, we imagine that you are going to be waiting a while longer to get more news, whether it be an exact premiere date, teasers, photos, or anything more. We do at least think season 2 will be worthwhile, as it is coming on the heels of a really exciting cliffhanger. Why wouldn’t you want to see where the producers are going to take things after that? The one thing we are confident about at present is that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine will not stay trapped on that planet forever…

What are you most excited to see moving into Ahsoka season 2 when it arrives?

