Emily in Paris season 6: Lily Collins on possibility

At the time of this writing, we recognize that there is no official Emily in Paris season 6 renewal over at Netflix. However, are we still hopeful? You better believe it! The series was clearly not written as the final one, and you saw that courtesy of the ending with Emily getting the postcard from Gabriel.

So is there a chance that Lily Collins’ character is going to be spending a good chunk of the next chapter in Greece? It feels like a fair estimation but at the same time, the streamer still has to issue that green light!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to People Magazine, Collins herself made her thoughts on the future clear: “Look, we don’t know if we’re going to a sixth, but I would love to go to Greece.” We tend to think that plenty of people would in her position! International travel has become more of a part of this show over the years but at the same time, we have a hard time thinking that Emily in Paris is ever going to completely separate itself from France. It is the core place where a lot of characters intersect, and it is hard to see that changing.

One other thing that will probably not change? Romantic uncertainty. That has been such an enormous part of the central DNA here and at present, it is really hard to envision a situation where that changes. Of course, we do still hope that whenever the series does conclude, Emily does end up in a relationship that she is happy with, and that a lot of the future ends up being what she always wanted. Consider us an idealist in that way, but tonally, it also feels like the story is going in that direction.

Related – Learn more on the chances of an Emily in Paris season 6

Do you think we are going to see an Emily in Paris season 6 at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







