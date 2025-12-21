Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/21?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that the series was off last while following the IT: Welcome to Derry finale. Where do things stand now?

Well, without further ado, let’s just present it in rather simple terms: The show will continue to be MIA. We mean that for this week, and we also mean it for the next month and a half, at least. The finale for the season aired last month, and we know that new seasons of the late-night show tend to premiere at some point in February. While nothing has been officially confirmed on that subject, we do tend to think the same thing is going to happen here, as well.

Of course, we recognize that there are probably a lot of subjects that it would have been good to hear from Oliver about, especially given the political climate of the past several days. This is the sort of thing that makes you wish that there was a panel of glass that could be broken in case of emergency. The crazy thing here is simply that there are going to be so many things that transpire between now and the show’s return that any headlines now will likely be in the rear view mirror come February.

With all of this in mind, the best thing that you can really hope for over the next few months is some sort of pre-taped segment that is about something silly and irrelevant to anything happening now. We tend to know that these are occasionally filmed in advance as web exclusives, but it is also really unpredictable when and how we’re going to get them. Take, for example, the fact that Oliver made several of them over the past several months about the Air Bud movies.

