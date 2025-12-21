The Road season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the season 1 finale at CBS, is The Road season 2 going to happen? Or, are we preparing now for the end of the line with the Taylor Sheridan production?

Well, we should start by noting why it made sense for the network to give such a series a shot in the first place. We’re talking here about a music competition series, which is a genre that has had a really high upside over the years thanks to American Idol and The Voice. Over the years they have struggled to crack the code here, but it felt like they had something smart happening here in between having the prolific Yellowstone producer and then also big-name country artists like Blake Shelton and Keith Urban. Meanwhile, it had a fantastic lead-in courtesy of Tracker, which is one CBS’ most successful shows.

Yet, did The Road ever deliver the ratings that were desire for it? We’re not so sure on that, as in the live + same-day figures the series lost a huge chunk of its lead-in week after week. We do think that people are not going to CBS for music series and beyond just that, this genre is really played-out despite the attempts here to give it a new breath of fresh air.

In theory, it is still possible that the series returns, but historically, the network has struggled to find new reality properties outside of their core three of Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother. If it does come back, it will probably be in a different timeslot as they try to experiment in order to find a suitable home for it. We are not incredibly optimistic — CBS has a high threshold their shows have to meet in order to come back — but they have until May to make a decision here one way or another.

