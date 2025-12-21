The War Between the Land and the Sea season 2: Renewed, canceled?

Following the finale today on BBC One, is there a chance that The War Between the Land and the Sea season 2 happens? Or, are we at the end now?

There are of course a handful of pertinent topics to get into here, but let’s just start by sharing where things stand in an official sense. As of right now, there is no official renewal for the Doctor Who spin-off, and we have no indication that we will be hearing about one in the near future. This was designed as a five-part limited series with a beginning, middle, and end, and we wonder how difficult it would be to bring back. After all, this is a series that was a part of the Disney+ international streaming deal and with the streamer seemingly moving on from the Doctor Who universe, would they need a different partner? Are the rights different than the flagship show? These are some of the questions that have to be asked.

As for whether there could be more creatively, though, this is where you have to remember that this is Russell T. Davies that we are talking about here! This is someone who is as creative as they come, and we have every reason in the world to think that he could come up with something really smart and interesting. There is certainly more UNIT stories out there, and we do wonder if there could at least be a tangential spin-off under a different name that analyzes similar themes.

No matter what the future holds, we do think you will be waiting a long time to get more clarity. After all, the next thing from this universe you are likely to get is the Doctor Who Christmas Special in late 2026. This has already been confirmed, even if the show does not have an international streaming partner as of yet for it.

