The Lowdown season 2 renewal: A December 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Lowdown season 2 between now and the end of December? Or, are we going to be stuck waiting a while longer for further news?

Let’s start things off here by noting the following in rather simple terms: Ideally, it would be great to get some more news on the Ethan Hawke series sooner rather than later. When you think about the talent that exists both on-screen and behind the camera, FX should in theory want it back. However, we’re acutely aware of the fact that renewal decisions are based around more than just talent. They have to consider overall commercial performance, and that is something that has a tendency to be hard to gauge. We are in an era now where streaming is incredibly important and networks / streamers don’t release that info. We are really just throwing darts in the wind.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

As great as it would be to learn the future of The Lowdown this month, the reality is that we’ll probably be waiting until 2026 at this point to learn something one way or another. A lot of the major networks are likely done with making decisions for the calendar year, with a few exceptions here and there.

Provided that we do get more…

We do tend to think that we’ll be waiting for a while. While this is not a show that requires a lot of post-production (which means it could be turned around faster), a 2026 premiere would be solely dependent on some super-specific factors. Take, for example, when filming actually started and when FX / Hulu needed it on the air. They don’t have to rush it, and we’ve seen the be really creator-focused over the years. They are going to choose whatever makes the most sense for their team.

Do you want to see The Lowdown season 2 happen down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







