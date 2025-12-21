I Love LA season 2 premiere date hopes at HBO

Following the season 1 finale today on HBO, why not start to get a better sense of what’s ahead on I Love LA season 2? There is, after all, more to be excited about.

Now that we’ve lined that out, let’s just start here by sharing the first order of business. The comedy starring Rachel Sennott has already been renewed for another chapter, so that is luckily not something that you have to waste a lot of time thinking about. Instead, you can shift your attention over to another welcome subject, and that is figuring out exactly when the next batch of installments is going to air.

So what more can we say about a possible return? Well, it would be wonderful to just sit here and say that it could return in the fall of 2026, but that is based on a wide array of factors that are ever-changing and by virtue of that, still a little bit unpredictable. Take, for starters, when filming starts and following that, when HBO even wants more of it on the air. After all, they can decide when to place the show and are not beholden to just airing it once a year for the sake of continuity. Do we think it would be helpful for a show like this, though? Absolutely! Just remember for a moment here that there are not a lot of shows out there on premium cable that are around on an annual basis. You should take advantage whenever you can.

As for the story, it is obviously far too early to speculate much. At the same time, we do believe that this is an opportunity to take what worked from the first season and build from it. First seasons are often tough because you are mostly producing in a vacuum, unsure of what anyone will think of the end product.

