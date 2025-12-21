Robin Hood season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The attack

Next week on MGM+, you are going to have a great opportunity to see how Robin Hood season 1 episode 10 plays out. This is the finale and by virtue of that, it is easy to say that this are going to be intense.

In particular, it feels like violence could be front and center across a number of stories. There are going to be those who want to take down Rob, whereas he is planning a counterstrike of his own. We do tend to think that there will be at least some element of bloodshed here, but will the creative team really take out the main character? That’s a hard thing to see, especially since this could easily be an epic that comes back for another season. (Of course, that is for the executives at MGM+ to further decide.)

If you do want to get some other insight on what is ahead, be sure to see the full Robin Hood season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

As Guy of Gisborne embarks to kill Rob, the Sheriff plots against him to draw the King to England; Rob prepares to attack; Marian infiltrates her father’s home for intel; the outlaws lead missions crucial to victory; all must succeed, or all die.

As we do get closer to this finale, there is one other question we do think is worth asking: Can some more people get on board the show and start watching? This does feel like one of those series that could easily capitalize from some holiday escapism, and it really just comes down to worth of mouth. In general, we recognize that MGM+ is not a network / streamer that is front of mind for a lot of people. They may have to be told that it is around to give it a proper shot.

