Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 10 — and yes, this one is more important than most.

So what are we looking at here? First and foremost, this is where we will note that “Belly of the Beast” is set to be the epic finale for the Jeremy Renner show, and that we are pretty sure that everything is going to hit the fan from top to bottom. Kyle will be more emotionally torn-up than ever before, which makes sense given what has happened to him this season. Can Mike do anything to really help him? Are there more deaths coming? It does feel like at this point, almost everything could be on the table and we have to prepare for that.

With all of this in mind, why not set the table further? If you look below, you can see the full Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 10 synopsis:

Mike fights to prevent Kyle from following in his footsteps and confronts the demons of his past; Hobbs makes a crucial decision. Season finale.

Is this going to be the final episode of the series?

A lot of that is going to rest on the shoulders of Paramount+ but from what we can tell, it is not intended to be. Renner has hinted in the past that there is a cool end in mind to the series, but that it is not meant to happen just yet. We could see it concluding with season 5, given that this is a pretty sizable run for a streaming show these days. No matter when it does conclude, we do tend to think there’s going to be a fitting end — even with Taylor Sheridan signing a recent deal with NBCUniversal, his Paramount projects and/or co-creations are still incredibly meaningful. You can’t just end them without warning.

What do you think we are going to see entering the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 finale?

Do you feel like every loose end will be tied together in some way? Be sure to share below and once you do, come back for all sorts of other great updates.

