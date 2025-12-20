Task season 2 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Task season 2 between now and the end of the year? If you missed the news, last month the Mark Ruffalo series got what we considered to be a surprise renewal. We did think that it could happen eventually, but by no means did we expect it so soon after the season 1 finale!

Now, of course this leads into a lot of other questions. Beyond Ruffalo, you do have to wonder how many other characters from the first season could return. Beyond just that, there is also the simple notion of when it would actually air.

First things first, let’s just destroy any illusions that we are going to get more Task news the rest of the year, let alone the first part of 2026. That just isn’t happening. More than likely creator Brad Ingelsby is going to take his time figuring out what the next part of the story looks like. After that, we can learn more about production dates and/or the cast. There will likely be a number of new actors, and that is a process that could take some time.

Speaking of taking time, HBO is also certain to do just that here. They have the luxury of having a lot of other shows set for 2026 already, whether it be Industry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Dune: Prophecy, plus some other new projects. Our feeling is that Task will not return until 2027, and we may not get even approximate details on it for another year’s time.

With everything that we’ve already said in mind here, the best thing that we can do is advise you to be patient — and remember here that there is a lot of other stuff we are looking forward to sharing.

