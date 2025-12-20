Big Little Lies season 3 premiere date: A December 2025 update

At some point before the year is over, is there actually a chance we are going to hear more about Big Little Lies season 3 at HBO?

If you have been following the journey of the Nicole Kidman – Reese Witherspoon series for a while, then you may be aware that over the past few months, there has actually been more conversation about its future than there was in the years prior. A lot here begins with the news that Francesca Sloane of Mr. & Mrs. Smith fame has been brought on board the write the first episode. It feels like we’re as close to it officially happening as we’ve ever been … but that does not mean that we are going to be getting any of it within the relatively near future.

As a matter of fact, we will go out on a limb here to say that the odds of us learning more over the next few months are slim to none. Even if this show is being developed, much of the cast still has other things going on, and we know that HBO has not included it in any sizzle reels or previews for 2026. By virtue of that, our general feeling at present is that Big Little Lies is going to return either in 2027 or even later than that. There are some other projects like True Detective season 5 or even the recently-renewed Task season 2 that could premiere earlier, and for an array of different reasons.

We’ve said this for a while, but we still would only bring back Big Little Lies in the event that you can make it as good as what we saw back in season 1. While season 2 certainly had its moments, it also struggled with consistency and it was a pretty clear reminder that sometimes, limited series are better off holding that distinction than trying to create more simply for the sake of success.

