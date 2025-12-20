Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 20, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We have been rather lucky that for the past two weeks, there have been chances to see the sketch show air new installments. Is that trend about to continue?

Well, there’s no real need to beat around the bush here, so let’s just go ahead and share the glorious news that there is some great stuff coming right around the corner! You are going to have a chance to see another installment tonight, and it will honestly be important on a couple of fronts.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reactions and reviews!

1. This is the holiday special. The last SNL before Christmas has historically been a really important one when it comes to holiday cheer and memorable sketches. We tend to think that Lorne Michaels is really leaning into this with Cher as a musical guest, as she recently released a lot of holiday-themed music.

2. This is also Bowen Yang’s final episode as a cast member. The news of his impending exit hit the internet over the past 48 hours and honestly, it remains a hard pill to swallow. We do think he’s been a standout performer, but we understand wanting to move on after spending seven-plus years aboard the series. It also seems like the perfect time for him to go, given that tonight’s host in Ariana Grande was a co-star of his in the Wicked movies. Meanwhile, Cher is someone he’s idolized, so it feels like in a way the entire episode could be a celebration of him. We’re sure that at some point during the episode, we will see a send-off / celebration that is similar to what other standout performers like Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong received in the past.

Related – Get some more discussion now on Bowen’s exit, including a message from him regarding his goodbye

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







