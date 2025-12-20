Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premiere date: Dec. update

Is there something more that we can say about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 as we get closer to the end of the year?

Of course, we do not have to sit here and note how in-demand the Prime Video hit is, given that this is one of the most successful shows that they have. The real question here is just how quickly they can get some episodes turned around behind the scenes.

After all, it is important to remember that filming for the third batch of episodes is already done, meaning that the next order of business here is simply the streaming service figuring out when they want to put them on the air — a process that can take a little while to figure out in its own right. Our feeling now is that for at least the next eight or so months, visual effects will be the priority. If we are lucky, there will be a chance to debut this chapter close to the next of next year. Amazon probably will not be keen to share updates for the next several months, and for one simple reason. They have a lot of other shows that they are going to be pushing first!

Now what is the story for the third season going to be? Based on some of the early teases that are out there, our general feeling is that we are going to see the most action-packed version of the story so far as war begins to take over Middle-earth. We are going to be entering an era that is a little more familiar to casual fans of Tolkien’s work, and we certainly hope that the rings are going to play even more of an active role.

