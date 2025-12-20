Outer Banks season 5 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

If you have been eager for a good while now to see Outer Banks season 5 premiere on Netflix, we have now another reason to be — filming on the final stretch of episodes is officially done!

Today, the streaming service confirmed what has to be the bittersweet news for a lot of Pogues out there. This series has been a fantastic bit of adventure over the past several years, but there are not a lot of shows in this genre that last for too much longer. It also has a chance here to go out on a high note, and while a lot of people still care about it. There is no denying that season 5 is entering with some big questions, including how the characters move forward following JJ’s death, and also how John B. and Sarah cope with a big change regarding their future.

So when will you get to see all of this on-screen? Of course, the end of Outer Banks filming is a gigantic step in the right direction for the series returning to the air, but there are a lot of other metaphorical boxes that still need to be checked off. Take, for starters, that there is a lot of post-production that needs to be done here. Even when the episodes are ready to go, that does not mean that they are going to be rushed onto the service.

In the end, remember here that Netflix is going to be the decision-maker as to when you get the final season, alongside whether or not it will release in bursts or all at once. Our general feeling is that summer / fall is the most likely window, and we are 100% curious if there will be any sort of spin-off revealed either before or after the show comes back. It is hard to imagine that everyone involved is totally done with this universe.

