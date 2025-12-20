The Last Frontier canceled; no season 2 coming to Apple TV

Right before the official start of the holidays, Apple TV has quietly made one of their more surprising moves regarding The Last Frontier.

According to a report from Variety, the Jason Clarke – Dominic Cooper series is not going to be back for another season. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise given that the series had seemingly performed well for the streamer, at least in terms of its placement on their Top Ten list for original series.

So how did we get here? There may be a lot of factors that from the outside looking in are rather hard to determine or identify. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Apple does not disclose actual viewership for their series. Even if The Last Frontier placed high on their Top Ten, that does not mean viewers watched the whole way through. Or, there may have just been enough of a downward trend to suggest that audiences would not stick with it. Meanwhile, the show received a mixed reaction among critics, showing that it was not going to build up much in the way of buzz in the months to come. It hardly received a ton of promotion leading into it, which made its apparent performance all the more remarkable.

Following the first season, it did seem as though there was a chance the story could continue. With that, is there a chance that someone else saves the show? In theory sure, but in practice, it is an extremely hard thing to pull off. Due to licensing, rights, studio ownership, and a wide array of other factors, it is really tough for a streaming show to find a new home somewhere else. Typically, it would take someone else being extremely passionate about the property to bring it over, and also willing to spend a lot of money both to produce more and then also indicate the change to viewers.

