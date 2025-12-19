Ransom Canyon season 2 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Ransom Canyon season 2 between now and the end of December? It has been some time since the drama aired season 1, let alone since the show was officially renewed. So where do things stand at present behind the scenes?

Well, let’s start off by noting the following. According to Deadline, the plan is for production to wrap at some point next month and from there, everything shifts over to post-production. This is hardly one of the more expensive series that Netflix has to offer and by virtue of that, post-production should not take anywhere near as long as it does for a Stranger Things, a One Piece, or any other series with a ton of special effects.

Based on everything we’ve noted now in the prior paragraph, our general thought is that we should be able to see the series return between the summer and fall of next year … with the key word there being “should.” Netflix has no mandate that they must release a show like Ransom Canyon just because production is done. They can still choose to put it out there almost whenever they want.

In general what we hope is that in the months to come, there are simply more opportunities to get people on board the series. We do think it is a tremendous help here that this is a good comfort watch for people over the holidays and in general, Netflix has a great history of shows in a similar genre. Just think about how strong Virgin River is for them, to the point where it is several seasons in and there is no clear conclusion in sight. You could even say something similar at this point with Sweet Magnolias, which is getting set to premiere its fifth season next year.

