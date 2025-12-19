Twisted Metal season 3 premiere date: A December 2025 update

We are pretty thrilled at this point to know that a Twisted Metal season 3 is coming to Peacock — but when will we actually get it?

At this point, the first order of business here is quite simple: Issuing a reminder that the Anthony Mackie series is one that cannot be rushed. For starters, you have a big-name lead who does have a number of other commitments. Also, there are a lot of special effects that go into the explosions and the like.

What we are trying to do at this point is rather simple: Set up fair expectations regarding the future. We would be surprised in the event there is more intel released this month, especially since filming has yet to even begin. The general feeling is that this will happen at some point early next year, with all of this leading to a premiere at some point in 2027. Would we be thrilled if it happens before that? Absolutely, but it also feels unrealistic to expect anything so soon.

As for what we know about season 3

With the way in which season 2 ended, it does not seem like we are going to be seeing a repeat of what we got with the tournament. Instead, the more likely scenario here is that we’re moving towards all-out war between various communities, a situation that could propel the stakes to even greater heights. Meanwhile, it feels like we are being set up for the introduction of Sweet Tooth’s father, who is a notable character from the video games.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

