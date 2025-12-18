Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

As we get prepared to see the premiere of Outlander season 8 moving into March, we have more to share on the Outlander: Blood of My Blood spin-off.

In a new post on Instagram, the official account for the Starz franchise confirmed that production has wrapped on the latest chapter of the series. That means that everything can shift over to editing and post-production and for us personally, our hope is that the second season will air at some point in the fall. There’s a good chance that the episodes will be ready to go then, but the network will likely want some distance between the end of the main series and the return of the prequel. Also, remember here that Starz does have a tendency to hold onto completed shows longer than expected — the wait could be longer than we think, and you just have to be prepared for that.

There are of course many things to be excited about when it comes to Outlander: Blood of My Blood but for us personally, we are most grateful by the simple fact that it circumvented expectations. Despite this being a prequel, the writers were unable to unveil some big surprises with Jamie and Claire’s parents that were not previously known; this does make us all the more hopeful that there will be more of this in the future.

As for the long-term future of the franchise, we do still think there’s a chance that some more spin-offs could happen someday. A lot of that will be based on viewership and popularity, so keep watching all of these shows if you want there to be a good chance of it happening.

