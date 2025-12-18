The Last Frontier season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV?

With the finale for The Last Frontier season 1 arriving on Apple TV earlier this month, what better time to look towards the future? Is there a chance we get more?

The first thing we honestly feel like saying here is simply this: Is the action / thriller series one of the most successful this year when you look at the relationship between audience and promotion? It feels like there were never a lot of commercials out there for the Alaska-based drama and yet, it has been in Apple’s top 5 for a good chunk of time since it premiered.

If you have not heard that much about the show yet (which is honestly understandable), the logline below works to better set the stage:

“The Last Frontier” follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

We know that the creative team here (including The Blacklist alum Jon Bokenkamp) do seem to have more audiences as to what the show’s future could look like — they just have to wait and see what Apple decides. There’s a chance that a renewal could come before the end of the month but realistically, they have months most likely to figure this out. Many streaming services in general do like to see if their shows have a long tail, and that they will be able to sustain some sort of audience for a long stretch of time as word of mouth spreads.

