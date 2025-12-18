The Traitors US season 4: Eric Nam, Mark Ballas, & claims to fame

As we gear up for the arrival of The Traitors US season 4 in the new year, of course there are so many different things to be excited about! You have this awesome game of deception that works all over the globe, but then you also have a cast full of familiar faces from reality TV and the celebrity world.

Now, we do recognize that even if you are TV-obsessed, there is still a chance you aren’t familiar with every single person on the show. After all, we’ve got everyone on here from Survivor alumni to Real Housewives to Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother. You also have actors, hosts, and then also some athletes at the same time.

If you head over to the link here, you can get what is effectively a crash course on all the different contestants taking part this season, whether it be actor Eric Nam, Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas, Top Chef winner turned host Kristen Kish, and and a whole lot more. This is a fun little primer and in the end, it is our hope that we see some surprising contestants go far, but also Traitors you do not expect.

Take Ballas and Kish for example — on paper, it would be easy to argue that these two would totally be Faithful. Why not make one or both of them Traitors instead and push them out of their comfort zone? It is easy to assume the reality-competition veterans like Rob Cesternino, Tiffany Mitchell, or Natalie Anderson are going to get thrown into the turret, but it would be fun to see a season where most of them are forced to navigate the game in a different capacity. There are, after all, a few patterns that have formed with this show over time.

