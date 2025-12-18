The Floor season 5 premiere date hopes over on Fox

After the big finale that you have a chance to see tonight on Fox, why wouldn’t you wonder more about The Floor season 5?

First and foremost, it is worth noting that this network is hardly stalling out on giving us more on the Rob Lowe hosted series. It has already been renewed for another batch of episodes, and we tend to think that the network is out there just trying to find the right spot to put them on the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

One important thing to remember here is that they are, more than likely, trying to steer clear of the month of February due to the Olympics. You can’t bring The Floor back before then in fear of having to take a big hiatus midway through. Meanwhile, premiering during the Games means you lose a huge chunk of your audience. From where we sit, the most likely premiere date window is between late February and the first half of March — provided that Fox still wants it for midseason.

If there is a major benefit of launching in this window, it is the opportunity to have a straight shot of episodes that eventually wraps up once you get around to the all-important May sweeps. In an era where a lot of game shows get lost in the shuffle, the producers have figured out something special here. Part of it may be having more time to be invested in people. That’s something you do not get on other shows, where there tends to be more of a natural tendency to have people ebb and flow. We really do think that this series could be around as long as the producers keep it fresh — and also that Lowe wants to continue to do it. At this point, it would be weird to see it without him!

What are you most excited to see entering The Floor season 5?

Is there any particular twist you are hoping gets implemented? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







