NCIS season 23: Wilmer Valderrama on Emily Wickersham return

Earlier this week, NCIS delivered the biggest surprise of season 23 so far with the return of Emily Wickersham as Bishop. What do we know so far? Well, Ellie has been labeled a fugitive by Director Vance, and Knight is being tasked with tracking her down in secret.

Is Katrina Law’s character going to keep things under wraps? That’s one of the questions we are left with, and to go along with that, we have to wonder how Torres will react whenever her return to this world inevitably comes out. Given how juicy a reunion would be between the characters, isn’t this something producers need to entertain? We certainly think so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

What is clear for now is that Wilmer Valderrama is more excited than just about anyone when it comes to his former co-star’s return. In a new post on Instagram, you can see a video where he stands up, revealing Wickersham’s name in a chair presumably on the NCIS set. All indications from showrunner Steven D. Binder suggest that Bishop will play a big role in the series’ first episode back in February, but will not have some long-term arc immediately after that. It feels like much of this storyline will be resolved fairly quickly, but that the door will be open for more of the character after the fact.

For everyone out there who loves Bishop and Torres, we really just hope there is more closure. The way that she left was jarring for viewers and beyond that, it was clearly traumatic for Nick, who battled a good many personal demons after the fact. He has had some time to heal since, and we therefore hope this appearance is not going to send him down some enormous spiral

Related – See more of what Binder had to say regarding Bishop’s return

What do you want to see from Emily Wickersham on NCIS in the new year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







