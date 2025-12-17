Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 12/17?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it?

Obviously, it has been several weeks already since the One Chicago shows aired and by virtue of that, it would be nice to see them return sooner rather than later. Alas, this is where we swoop in here with some good and bad news. There is no installment of these three shows tonight, but the plan remains to see them all arrive on January 7.

So will we get some more details about all three of the shows soon? We certainly hope so, mostly because this is around the time in which synopses tend to be released for episodes a few weeks out. Our feeling is that a number of cliffhangers are going to be resolved right away on the shows, and hopefully, we aren’t going to see any familiar faces sent away.

What the upcoming schedule could be

Our general feeling is that for the first few weeks of January, we are going to be getting all sorts of great things from One Chicago. However, after that you will see some preemptions in February thanks to the Winter Olympics. Longtime fans of the franchise are familiar with this, and you will see the three series come back on the other side. We imagine that each season will run into May.

Meanwhile, we tend to think that all three shows are going to be back for additional seasons — why wouldn’t they be? They all remain institutions for NBC, and we hope that there are going to be some crossovers, action-packed stories, and reasons to get a little bit choked up. In other words, everything that this franchise has given us time and time again over the years.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

