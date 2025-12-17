FROM season 4 premiere date: A December 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of this calendar year, it does of course raise more questions on FROM season 4 over at MGM+. When are we going to be getting more news about the next chapter?

If you have not heard as of yet, let’s begin by noting simply that production on this particular chapter of the series is already complete. By virtue of that, the producers can shift their focus over to editing and making sure that the upcoming episodes are perfect. We know that there are visual effects with a series like this and by virtue of that, it takes a little bit of time to piece these together.

There have been a lot of rumors out there suggesting that MGM+ could premiere the new season in the winter and while we would welcome that, we also have a big question: Why haven’t they announced it yet then? It feels to us that the earliest we could see Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast back is in February but if that is the case, an announcement needs to come ASAP. This is one of the most important shows that the network / streaming service has, so you have to imagine that they are going to put a great deal into promoting it.

As for what the story is going to look like…

We tend to think that the Man in Yellow in the video thumbnail above will be incredibly important. He is someone who took out Jim and from what we can tell, he may be the person pulling a lot of the strings in this community. There have been continuous cycles of struggle and suffering here, and it does feel like things are going to get so much worse here before they get better.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

