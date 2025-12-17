Survivor 50 premiere date, cast, everything to expect

Following tonight’s huge season 49 finale, we imagine that the Survivor 50 premiere will be the big subject of conversation. After all, you’ll have two players from this season taking part, plus a number of legends who date back to some of the earlier days of the show.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off with a reminder as to when you will actually see the show back on Wednesday, February 25 with an epic three-hour premiere. CBS is treating this like a major event like no other (which it is), as there will be repeats of iconic episodes in the weeks leading up to it. This is the largest cast in show history, and we imagine that all of them are well-aware of what it means to be a part of the game at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you have not seen who all is taking part, just go ahead and take a look below…

JENNA LEWIS-DOUGHERTY: Seasons 1 (BORNEO), 8 (ALL-STARS)

COLBY DONALDSON: Seasons 2 (THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK), 8 (ALL-STARS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

STEPHENIE LAGROSSA KENDRICK: Seasons 10 (PALAU), 11 (GUATEMALA), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

CIRIE FIELDS: Seasons 12 (PANAMA-EXILE ISLAND), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

OZZY LUSTH: Seasons 13 (COOK ISLANDS), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

BENJAMIN “COACH” WADE: Seasons 18 (TOCANTINS – THE BRAZILIAN HIGHLANDS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC)

AUBRY BRACCO: Seasons 32 (KAÔH RŌNG – BRAINS VS. BRAWN VS. BEAUTY), 34 (GAME CHANGERS), 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

CHRISSY HOFBECK: Season 35 (HEROES VS. HEALERS VS. HUSTLERS)

CHRISTIAN HUBICKI: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

ANGELINA KEELEY: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

MIKE WHITE: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

RICK DEVENS: Season 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

JONATHAN YOUNG: Season 42

DEE VALLADARES: Season 45 winner

EMILY FLIPPEN: Season 45

Q BURDETTE: Season 46

TIFFANY ERVIN: Season 46

CHARLIE DAVIS: Season 46

GENEVIEVE MUSHALUK: Season 47

KAMILLA KARTHIGESU: Season 48

KYLE FRASER: Season 48 winner

JOSEPH HUNTER: Season 48

We recognize fully that a lot of the headlines here are about White, who has become a much bigger star since winning The White Lotus. We do tend to think that he will be a huge target, but the same goes for some of the winners. Beyond that, Cirie is always going to be a threat … because she’s Cirie.

Related – Get more discussion on the season 50 trailer via Jeff Probst

What are you most excited to see moving into the Survivor 50 premiere?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Go ahead and share below! Once you do, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







