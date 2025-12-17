Ballard season 2 premiere date: A December 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of this calendar year, does it not feel like high time to discuss Ballard season 2 at Prime Video?

First and foremost here, we do think it makes sense to begin this piece with a reminder that the Maggie Q drama is coming back for more — we were honestly worried that the end of Bosch: Legacy, plus the first season getting a binge release, were going to put it in some immediate jeopardy. That proved to not be the case.

So as we do look ahead now, this is where we do have to share both the good and bad news. Let’s celebrate first that filming does appear to be starting up within the first few months of next year, which means that in theory, we may not be waiting for an extremely long time. However, simultaneously we do not think that we will be hearing about a premiere date anytime soon, especially not before December wraps up. Ballard is luckily one of those shows that does not have an insanely long post-production period.

For now, the best-case scenario may be seeing Renee Ballard back on our screens in late summer or early fall next year, at least if Prime Video is invested in turning around the episodes fast (which is not confirmed). Beyond that, we also do hope that the next chapter will allow for more of a weekly rollout, something to actually build buzz as opposed to a series that can be blown through over the course of a single weekend. That may be fun in the moment, but it does not allow for any legitimate opportunity to gain an audience through word of mouth. You are taking the effective risk that people will see you before your existence vanishes off into a greater TV ether.

