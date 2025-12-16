Robin Hood season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before the finale

This weekend on MGM+, the opportunity will be here to check out Robin Hood season 1 episode 9. What is ahead this go-around? Well, consider it a culmination of much of what we’ve seen so far, especially when it comes to Marian’s storyline, the Sheriff’s plotting, and a great deal more.

Perhaps the most important thing to state here, though, is what was mentioned in the title above: This is the final story leading up to the finale. We have seen with many shows over time (with Game of Thrones being a prime example) that penultimate stories are actually when the biggest surprises happen. When this? Well, it leaves the door open for the finale to deal more with the aftermath, and also setting the stage for what could be coming up next. Such could prove to be the case here, though this is something that the producers would not spell out directly in advance.

To get a few more specifics as to what MGM+ will share, go ahead and check out the full Robin Hood season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

In response to Henry’s death, Rob burns Warick’s manor and kills Warick, driving Tuck away; the Sheriff visits Eleanor; Prince John uncovers Marian’s spying, forcing her to flee with news that the King has sent Guy of Gisborne to kill Rob.

What does the long-term future look like?

Well at the time of this writing, there is no official season 2 renewal; however, it does seem like those involved behind the scenes are eager to do more. MGM+ has proven itself to be a place where there is loyalty to its programming, so that works in the series’ favor. Also, this is one of those brands that you can sell more and more over time. We’ve seen with other shows on the network / service that word-of-mouth is extremely important. With that, if you love this re-telling of the classic story, tell everyone you know!

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Robin Hood season 1 episode 9?

How do you feel it will set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

