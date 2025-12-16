The Voice season 29 (Battle of Champions) premiere date, details

Following tonight’s finale there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to The Voice season 29 — so what can we say about it at this point?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that the “Battle of Champions” is going to be starting off on Monday, February 23. In other words, right after the Winter Olympics arrive on NBC. This season is going to be really different from anything that we’ve seen so far, as there will be a lot of former contestants appearing and only three coaches: Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. We do firmly support the singing competition doing something different to mix things up. Will they work? That is the mystery for at least the time being.

Now, here is how NBC described the new season in a press release earlier this year, at least in terms of the format.

Blinds: Coaches compete against each other in the “Triple Turn Competition” (vying for the most three-chair turns) with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round.

Battles: The coach with the most three-chair turns automatically earns a “Super Steal” for the Battles. This coveted prize can only be used once and trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal, guaranteeing a win.

Knockouts: Each coach brings back two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons to compete in an “In-Season All-Star Competition.” All-stars represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale. For this special episode, coaches call upon original Voice coach CeeLo Green to sit in on the competition and determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown.

Semi-Final and Finale Week: Kicks off with a Top 9 Semi-final and culminates in the Top 4 Finale. For the first time in show history, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past “Voice” artists will have the opportunity to get in on the fun firsthand, experiencing the competition as part of the in-studio audience voting for their favorites in real time during the semi-finals and finale.

We won’t lie — our major concern is that this will all be too confusing. Also, we’re a little worried that a lot of this is another way for The Voice to get out of doing more expensive live shows. Still, it’s worth a shot, and we do appreciate the idea that they are trying to support their extensive alumni base — which does not always get great chances to succeed after the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

