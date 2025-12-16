The Gilded Age season 4 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Is there a chance we will hear more about The Gilded Age season 4 between now and the end of this month? Some time has passed now since the end of season 3, which you can argue is the most ambitious and expansive version of the story so far. It has already been renewed for another chapter, so that is luckily something we have not been worried about.

So is there about to be a flurry of news regarding the future? Make no mistake that we would more than welcome this. As for whether or not HBO is going to be willing to share something more now, that is an entirely different story.

The first order of business worth sharing here is ultimately not that complicated: We are still waiting for some substantial news regarding production. All signs point to The Gilded Age starting up filming early next year, but even when it does, you may not hear much more about it for a while. There is no imperative for Julian Fellowes or any other producer to come out and announce new members for what is an already-enormous cast, let alone when the aforementioned network will release it.

Our current premiere estimate

HBO recently shared a sizzle reel for their upcoming 2026 roster, and it is worth noting that the historical drama was not on it. While a late 2026 launch could still be theoretically in play, it feels more likely that we see the series return in the first half of 2027. This also goes in line with many other big releases at the network these days, which come after anywhere from 18-24 months after the prior season released.

What do you think we are going to see on The Gilded Age season 4?

Beyond that, when do you think the series is going to air? Share in the comments and once you do that, come back for some other updates.

