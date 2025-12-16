I Love LA season 1 episode 7, 8 preview: The finale event

Next week on HBO, you are going to get more than just I Love LA season 7 — you will get episode 8 and with that, the end of the season. This is a two-part finale that should potentially die up a lot of loose ends.

Now that we’ve said that, there is a great bit of irony to the fact that for a show titled after the West Coast, New York is going to factor in closely to the endgame. Sure, a part of that will be tied to a particular event happening there, but often, being in a different place can bring about a change of feelings. You are shifted out of your routine and that can lead to a myriad of results. This is, more than likely, exactly what everyone at the Rachel Sennott series wants.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other big TV reactions and reviews!

Now, why not share a few more details about both episodes? Take a look at the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 7, “Divas Down” – While Tallulah is completely absorbed in her new relationship, Maia turns her attention to scoring a seat for Tallulah at an exclusive fashion dinner. Alani accompanies Charlie home from a surgery.

Season 1 episode 8, “I Love NY” – The girls return to New York for an exclusive fashion event, and Maia tries to enjoy herself while Tallulah contends with some questionable styling decisions. Alani plans a surprise for her parents’ anniversary. Back in LA, Charlie checks on Dylan.

In the end, there is one more thing worth remembering here: I Love LA has already been renewed for a second season. By virtue of that, there is no real need to worry about the long-term future. You can just sit back and enjoy what is in front of you instead. Could that include at least some sort of cliffhanger? It possible, but not necessarily required.

What do you want to see leading into the I Love LA season 1 finale?

How do you think these will set up a possible season 2? Let us know in the comments, and also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







