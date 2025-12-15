Is DMV new tonight on CBS, December 15, 2025?

Is DMV new tonight on CBS? After last week’s season 1 episode 9 themed around the holidays, it of course makes sense to want more of this world.

As for when we are going to see it … well, this is where some of the bad news comes into play. As great as it would be to have a new episode sooner rather than later, we are poised to be incurring a rather long wait. The plan at present is for episode 10 to arrive on Monday, February 23, and in the same timeslot of 8:30 p.m. Eastern time following The Neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So why is this such a long wait? The simplest answer we can give to that is that CBS wants to steer clear of as much programming in January / early February as possible. 2026, or at least the early portion of it, will be jam-packed with an array of different sports programming. You are going to have the NFL playoffs, the College Football Playoff, and then eventually the Winter Olympics. Even though live + same-day ratings may not be as essential to a show’s survival as they used to be, they do still matter — especially for a first-year show like DMV. The network needs to do whatever it can to keep ratings strong to better ensure more down the road.

So when will we actually hear more of what is ahead?

Be prepared to wait a while. Typically, CBS reveals synopses for upcoming episodes around three or four weeks in advance, so our general feeling is that come late January or early February, we will start to get a better sense of things. We do tend to think that moving forward, the writers here are going to continuing combining workplace hijinks with character arcs — this is a combination that has worked, after all, for this particular genre for quite some time.

What do you most want to see moving into DMV season 1 episode 10 when it arrives?

Are you hoping that the long hiatus does not dramatically interrupt the show’s momentum? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







