Landman season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Major Cooper twists ahead?

This weekend is poised to bring Landman season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+ and within that, we anticipate a number of stories will evolve. Ainsley and Angela, for example, are going to increasingly learn what it is like to have T.L. around. Tommy, meanwhile, will see more than likely new twists and wrinkles in his relationship with Cami. They have known each other for a long time and yet, not in the capacity that they do now. He may be pitching a new plan her way, but there is no guarantee it will end in success.

So what about Cooper? For Tommy’s son, there are a couple of major stories at play. He is in dramatically over his head when it comes to his oil aspirations, not understanding what Gallino and others may eventually do to him. There is also his relationship with Ariana, which he seems committed to turning into something serious. We can’t help but root for the guy, but life is never easy — especially when you sometimes do not see the forest through the trees.

Speaking to Variety, Jacob Lofland (who plays the Cooper character) indicated there is a lot of drama ahead, including some things that are fully unexpected:

“There’s definitely going to be some growth, but I’ll tell you, there are a few things coming up that no one sees … There are some twists and turns and surprises that I don’t think anyone’s predicted yet. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Our general hope is that Cooper does manage to achieve some measure of success, but not in a way where he gets everything all at once. He is going to find himself beaten down by the world more, and likely forced to acknowledge some of his reckless mistakes. At the same time, we do think it is useful if Tommy and others realize more that there is nothing wrong with being idealistic — at least so long as you work to make your dreams into reality.

