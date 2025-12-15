Tulsa King season 4 premiere date: December 2025 update

Is there a chance we will hear more about Tulsa King season 4 between now and the end of December?

We recognize that when it comes to the Sylvester Stallone drama, there are multiple schools of thought that may be front of mind. Filming has already kicked off, and we would recognize there are those who would view this as a sign that it could be back sooner rather than later. However, this is where we remind you that Paramount+ has all the control in this — while this season could be ready to air far before next fall, is there any incentive to them bringing it out earlier?

With all of this in mind, the main piece of advice we can offer at present is patience. While we do tend to believe Tulsa King will be back next year, an exact date may not be announced until summer. This month, the only news we would speculate on is in relation to casting — mostly because it makes sense for Dwight to constantly go up against various adversaries. There will not be any real footage released in an official capacity, pending some huge surprise.

For the immediate future, the priority for Paramount will be an array of other shows within the greater Taylor Sheridan universe. Remember for a moment that Mayor of Kingstown is close to wrapping up its season, whereas Landman just reached the midway point of season 2. Another chapter of Lioness, meanwhile, is also in production, and then you have the long-discussed The Madison, a spin-off to Yellowstone starring Michelle Pfeiffer. There is also The Dutton Ranch and Y: Marshals on the way, though the latter is set to be a CBS drama premiering in the new year. We imagine all of these will be out before Stallone and company are back.

