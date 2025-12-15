Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: New look at Godzilla

February 27 marks the arrival of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 at Apple TV, and you have to hope the wait will be worthwhile. A lot of time has passed since the events of the first season, but are there reasons to come back to this world and then some?

To put it bluntly, yes. The producers of the series seem to be well-aware of the main selling point of this show: Monsters, and plenty of them. King Kong has already been hyped up for the next chapter, and that is without even getting into the Godzilla of it all! The most famous monster of them all made a brief appearance at the end of season 1 and thanks to a new teaser, it is clear that they still have a role to play.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reviews right now!

If you head over to the link here, you can see thanks to Apple a first look at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2. It may not be anything Earth-shattering insofar as reveals go, but we welcome whatever they choose to give us. A larger preview will likely emerge in the new year.

To read more about what is ahead on season 2, take a look at the full, official description:

Season one of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

What are you most hoping to check out moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

Share all of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







