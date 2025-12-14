Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/14?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Well, there are reasons to be curious about it. After all, the premium-cable network has a lineup of other shows tonight led by the finale of IT: Welcome to Derry. From a ratings perspective alone, you would obviously want some other shows to follow it up.

Well, here is the good and bad news from a network point of view. They do have something following the horror series in I Love LA. However, Oliver’s late-night series is done for the season and will not be back for some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reviews right now!

Is there an exact premiere date announced for the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season? Alas, no, and it likely will not be until we get to the new year. For now, our anticipation is that it will be back in February, but we will wait and see if the Winter Olympics has any factor to play in HBO’s decision-making. The show itself will likely be the same no matter when it returns; when you win this many Emmys, you likely do feel confidence that what you are doing is very-much working from top to bottom.

Is there a chance we could see more content from Oliver before the return?

In theory sure, as we do occasionally get pre-taped web exclusives during the hiatus — but the fun thing with those is never quite knowing when they will reveal themselves. Given that they could drop at almost any moment, our advice for now is to not to expect anything — and from there, be pleasantly surprised in the event that they happen. (We’re still in love with the multi-part series that Oliver did when it comes to the Air Bud movies, which eventually led to him being randomly offered a part.)

What do you want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliverreturns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more information on the show.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







