Landman season 2 episode 5: Will Cooper, Ariana get married?

In the wake of Landman season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+, it feels fair to say that Cooper is at a complicated spot in his life. This is someone who is trying to strike it big in the oil business and while he started strong, it also appears as though quite a bit could be falling apart for him moving forward.

On a personal level, it does appear that he is ready to commit to being with Ariana, to the point where he wants to ask her father permission to marry her. Will all of this work out? Things are complicated. We are more than aware of his romantic history, and then you are roping in here the fact that he is still young and reckless. There are still reasons aplenty to think that twists, both good and bad, could be coming around the corner.

Speaking in an interview with TVLine, here is some of what Jacob Lofland had to say about the spot Cooper finds himself in:

… It’s a life-changing place, and also the age: He’s 22, probably going on 23. I’m not real sure what Cooper’s birthday is, but we’re in that age. And I know, personally, that’s a huge turning point for a young man where a lot of change happens… He’s really becoming, or trying to become, the man that he wants to be, that he knows that he can be. He just doesn’t know how to do it yet.

It is easy to root for Cooper amidst the larger landscape of the show. He may be impulsive and flawed, but he is generally well-meaning. The problem is that he is surrounded by opportunistic people in a business that is equally so. He wants to prove himself immediately when sometimes, the marathon really is the better option. We’ll just have to see where Taylor Sheridan takes him (possible Ariana wedding included) before hitting the finish line.

