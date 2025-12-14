Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: December 2025 update

Given that Slow Horses season 5 was arguably the best chapter of the Gary Oldman series we’ve had a chance to see so far, it really just raises the bar for season 6. Can it be every bit as compelling or comedic? Time will tell.

For now, let’s just start by sharing what we know regarding it — take, for starters, the fact that filming has already been completed! This series is notorious for filming far ahead of its air dates; a seventh season has already been greenlit, so there is little to be concerned about when it comes to the long-term future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reviews right now!

Here is what Apple has shared so far regarding the plot of season 6, small as it is: “Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” Given that Taverner has now taken over Claude’s position as First Desk, she does have more responsibility — though there is an increased level of danger that comes along with this as well.

In getting back to a premiere date…

Our general sense is that the streaming service has no incentive to air the show more than once a year, they will not rush this — think about the awards considerations. Season 6 will likely launch in the summer, which means it would be eligible for the 2027 Emmys and Golden Globes. Season 5, meanwhile, is eligible for the Globes and the Emmys next year.

Because of everything that we spelled out above, the odds of there being more substantial reveals this month are slim to none. We would advice you instead to check out another Apple show in Down Cemetery Road, one that is also based on a Mick Herron story. Its first season recently wrapped, and it has been renewed already for a season 2.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 6, no matter when it airs?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







