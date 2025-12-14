The Simpsons season 37: Lindsay Lohan on voicing Maggie

The Simpsons season 37 is airing tonight on Fox, but this episode could prove to be more important than most. After all, Maggie speaks — or, at least a future version of her does.

If you are a longtime fan of the series, then you are likely aware that the legendary Elizabeth Taylor previously voiced the character. Lindsay Lohan is now getting the opportunity to do the same, and she recently shared the following on the subject per Instagram:

Catch me on #TheSimpsons this Sunday on FOX! What a dream come true to be part of this iconic family.

This appearance form Lohan caps off a really impressive past few years for the former teen star, which includes multiple film roles including Freakier Friday earlier this year. This is also one of those guest castings that can actually still bring The Simpsons buzz — we frame it this way largely due to the fact that they have had SO many guest castings over the years, to the point where you can argue that a lot of them do start to blend together.

As for Lohan, does anyone else out there want to see her have a TV show of her own at this point? Given her comedic sensibilities it honestly feels like an eight-episode Netflix show with comedic and dramatic elements would make a lot of sense, especially with her recent history with the streamer in mind.

If you want to hear more about tonight’s episode of the animated comedy, take a look at the synopsis below:

Set in the near future, Marge is competently coping with the hormonal onslaught hitting her now teenage kids when she’s suddenly struck by a big life change of her own, leaving Homer as the last sane person in the house… or is he? In the all-new “Parahormonal Activity” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Dec 14 (8:31-9:00 PM ET / 5:31-6:00 PM PT LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES) on FOX. (SI-3703) (TV-14)

What do you think about Lindsay Lohan appearing on The Simpsons tonight?

