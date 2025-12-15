IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale: The Richie implications

We had a feeling that the IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale would contain some sort of dramatic reveal regarding Pennywise. Even still, we feel like this one may have surprised!

Let us begin by resolving a mystery that many have speculated about for most of the year — per the dancing clown itself, Richie is actually the eventual son of Marge, who clearly names him after her “Knight” Rich. What is perhaps more surprising is the reveal that Pennywise actually says to Marge directly that Richie is one of the people responsible for its eventual demise — which we know happens in IT: Chapter Two. This cements that the TV version of the character has a non-linear sense of time, and can understand the future while at the same time recognizing the past and present.

How does this change things? To put it bluntly, it suddenly makes future seasons of the show more relevant. Even if IT: Welcome to Derry dives deeper into the past moving forward, it could feature a version of Pennywise who is constantly working to try and stop future events from happening. All of a sudden the stakes are amplified, as you feel like the timeline could be rapidly altered. Is that something we want to see happen? Not really, given that the events of the films happened and there may not be a reason to radically flip that.

Then again, we recognize fully the appeal from the show’s producers here — if you do change history, is there a chance for more movies? There is also such a rich (pun intended), longstanding tradition of horror icons coming back from the dead time and time again. For the time being, though, we are personally less concerned about the future of the films and more excited just to see what the remainder of the HBO show could look like.

