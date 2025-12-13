Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: December 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of December, is there a chance we will learn more about Bad Monkey season 2? The Apple TV series is currently in production, and that alone gives us a chance to better set the stage for what is ahead.

First and foremost, let’s look at some of the key facts. Unlike the first season, the Vince Vaughn comedy is going to be moving into an original story, and not one created by Carl Hiaasen. Note that the Razor Girl story is still out there to be adapted, but executive producer Bill Lawrence and his team are saving it. This is a risk, but it seems to be motivated in part by the desire to keep more of the same cast from season 1 around. There are also a number of new additions, with Yvonne Strahovski from The Handmaid’s Tale leading the way. Much of production is now taking place in Southern California, though Florida is still being used for exteriors.

As nice as it may be to have this much information about Bad Monkey and the future right now, specific premiere-date intel is unfortunately still out of reach. After all, we do not anticipate the series returning until at least late summer or early fall. In the meantime, Apple does have an array of other shows from Lawrence on the go, whether it be Shrinking early next year or the long-awaited return of Ted Lasso, which started season 4 production this past summer.

So for now, patience is the key when it comes to diving back into Andrew Yancy’s world. What we can say is that an effort is being made to provide the same escapism, mystery, and fun that you had in season 1. It is a high bar to match, but we appreciate that there is time being taken here — patience may be difficult, but a rushed product would be far more damaging.

