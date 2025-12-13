Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 13, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We were quite lucky to have a fantastic show last week anchored by Melissa McCarthy. Is there any chance here to keep the momentum rolling?

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: You will be getting more of the sketch show tonight! Josh O’Connor is serving as the host tonight, and he will be joined by none other than musical guest Lily Allen. Of the three-episode run SNL is getting this month, we will argue that this show is the most unpredictable — we are not dealing with as familiar a host, though we do feel rather confident that O’Connor will be game for just about anything. The actor is appearing in the midst of the latest Knives Out movie titled Wake Up Dead Man.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the newest Saturday Night Live preview, which is largely based on both the host and musical guest having accents. These previews are never meant to be laugh-out-loud funny, mostly because there isn’t much time put into getting them together. The last thing we’d say is to use them as any sort of barometer for the show itself.

As for what lies ahead after this week…

Here is your reminder that the upcoming December 20 show will be all sorts of epic. Ariana Grande will return as host, and Cher will be present as the musical guest. The latter released some Christmas music not that long ago, and we do tend to think it will be the crux of what she does … but the Wicked star could easily join her. This is going to be as whimsical and holiday candy-coated an episode as we have seen in some time and honestly, we are more than ready to see it in action.

