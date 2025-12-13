Leverage: Redemption canceled; no season 4 on the way

After three seasons of nostalgia, drama, and a whole lot more, the saga of Leverage: Redemption has come to a close.

According to a report coming in from TV Insider, Prime Video is officially canceling the sequel series following its third season, which wrapped up earlier this year. The news may be disappointing but at the same time, is hardly a surprise. After all, Amazon has moved away from many projects that originally started on their Freevee imprint.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some further TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a chance at a season 4 elsewhere? We would not blame anyone for working to keep hope alive, but it also feels unlikely at this juncture. There is, after all, such a massive glut of programming that exists across all networks and streaming services; there has also been a long time since season 3 wrapped, and that means there would be an enormous wait between seasons if someone out there chose to pick it up at this point.

We will keep you posted as more updates arise, but at this point, we would argue that Ballard is one of the few shows remaining tangentially tied to the Freevee brand. While it never aired on that imprint itself, this is a spin-off to Bosch: Legacy, which was one of its most important shows once upon a time. (Ironically, that series was a spin-off of the original Bosch, a critical series to the original Prime Video brand. Sometimes, the complicated world of television really is a flat circle.)

Why cancel Redemption at all?

We wish there was a clear answer to it, but it is likely something similar to what you see for series across the board — a combination of lower viewership relative to cost. If Amazon found that it continued to generate a solid profit for them, they would have found a way to keep it around.

What do you think about Leverage: Redemption being canceled at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







