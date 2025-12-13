Pluribus season 1 episode 7: What happened in the Darien Gap?

There is a lot to like about Pluribus season 1 episode 7 — as a matter of fact, it may be the strongest one so far. Not only did you have compelling reveals (have the Joined actually broke Carol for good?), but we also had an adventure for Manousos in one of the most dangerous parts of the world.

Vince Gilligan and the entire team deserve a measure of praise first and foremost for even presenting the Darien Gap on television. This is a part of the world that is unknown to many Americans and yet geographically, it is historically significant. It keeps there from being a continuous road between North and South America, as it is a dangerous, rain-soaked area packed with jungle, dangerous flora and fauna, and also criminals hiding out from the rest of the world.

For Manousos on the Apple TV series, the crime part of the equation is alleviated because of the Joined; yet, he still refuses help at every turn. He could use it, and it is honestly fair to wonder what in the world this guy is doing. You have to credit him for his enthusiasm in trying to reunite with Carol, but not bringing proper water to a place he’d need that? A big mistake, but that’s not what almost does him in — instead, that is a dangerous plant.

Did the Joined save him?

It is fair to argue so due to what we saw overhead in the closing minutes of the finale. The complication here is this: Can they truly help him without permission, and would he give it, even if his life is on the line? These are the complexities at the center of this story, with another being whether or not the Joined can be trusted at all. They act harmless and yet, their arrival has killed a devastating number of people. How do you reconcile that?

What did you think about the events of Pluribus season 1 episode 7?

Where do you think we are going to find Manousos on the other side of this precarious story? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

