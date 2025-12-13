Fire Country season 4 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Who Owns the Dirt’

Next week on CBS you are going to have to see Fire Country season 4 episode 9 — so is there any one thing to be excited for?

There are this moment a multitude of things that will make “Who Owns the Dirt” special, starting with a battle over territory that could easily become challenging for everyone involved. Beyond that, though, there is a dangerous wildfire that could claim lives, and did we mention that this is the last episode of the calendar year? Just by virtue of that, we tend to imagine that we are going to be seeing some sort of cliffhanger that leaves you begging for more as soon as possible:

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

“Who Owns the Dirt” – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, here is where we get to the bad news…

Once this episode airs, we are going to be left waiting for a long time for what is on the other side. As CBS has indicated with a lot of their other scripted series, the plan appears to be to bring Fire Country back in late February. This is not some sort of slight against the Max Thieriot series; instead, it is really all about the Winter Olympics. This is not something that CBS wants to program against when it comes to some of their top shows.

