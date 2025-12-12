Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date hinted at in teaser

If you have been excited early to see Dune: Prophecy and want more news on what is ahead, we are happy to share it now!

After all, earlier today the folks at HBO revealed a sizzle reel highlighting much of their 2026 roster and to our great surprise and delight, the sci-fi prequel was one of the shows included. There are reasons why its future was up in the air here, with the biggest one being that production only started a little while ago.

Now given that Dune: Prophecy is one of those shows that does have an extremely long post-production period attached to it, we would be surprised in the event that we got to see it before next fall — and honestly, that is okay when you consider everything that HBO has on the docket already. For example, you have new seasons of Industry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set for January, and that is leading into Euphoria in the spring and then House of the Dragon in the summer. They also have some new programs interspersed along the way.

As for what will be coming on the second season of the prequel, our general feeling is that front and center you will have a chance to see a lot more of Arrakis — and with that, more of the foundation of what actually happens down the road in the movies. There was a fragmentation that eventually took place in season 1, and that does mean we could be gearing up for a story that is a little more epic in scale. We may have to wait a while, though, to see what the final product looks like.

