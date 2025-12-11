Elsbeth season 3 episode 10 spoilers: A Nutcracker special

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing Elsbeth season 3 episode 10 arrive — and of course, there are even more reasons to be excited here! This is not only the final episode of the calendar year, but it is also one that will be holiday-themed in nature.

One of the things that we’ve always appreciated about the Carrie Preston show in general is that they really do capture the style and spirit of the Big Apple in all forms. This means a number of different things but here, it ties to the ballet. This is something that is really noteworthy in New York, especially when you think about The Nutcracker and a lot of other productions that take shape around this time of year.

So what sort of mystery are we going to see in Elsbeth season 3 episode 10? Well, the synopsis below does a really good job setting the stage:

“A Hard Nut to Crack” – When an avant-garde choreographer’s “Nutcracker” rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet, on ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Do we expect some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end of the episode? Not necessarily, mostly because this is not one of those shows that really relies on that. However, at the same time, there are occasionally long-term plotlines that get inserted and we personally would not mind having at least something to sustain us through what could be a pretty long midseason hiatus. At the end of the day, we just have to trust whatever the producers end up deciding here.

