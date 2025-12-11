Ghosts season 5 episode 9, 10 spoilers: A Christmas event

Next week CBS is not only going to be giving you Ghosts season 5 episode 9, but also episode 10 at the same exact time. So what all can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that we are going to be getting yet another holiday special set within the world of this show. While this is something that the series has given us in the past, we always remain grateful — especially when there is a chance to give us some sort of clever homage. Here, said homage seems to be something tied to It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s a movie that has inspired other shows over the years, but we tend to think there is something about the theme that is perpetually timeless.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 9 synopses below:

Season 5 episode 9, “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One” – Sam’s big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 18 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 5 episode 10, “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two” – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 18 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

After these episodes, we are braced for a long wait that could last a good chunk of the winter — just prepare to be patient for a good while here…

