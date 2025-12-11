Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 9, 10 details

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 9 — plus episode 10, as well. So what all can you expect to see here?

Well, given that this is a two-part event, we tend to think the stakes could be a little bit higher … but there is also a lot of holiday cheer in here, as well. You will get to see the Young Sheldon spin-off enjoy Christmas in a way that only these characters could … but there will almost certainly be some conflict, as well. How can you not want that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage synopses below…

Season 2 episode 9, “Payback and a Partial Shebang” – Georgie’s feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben. Meanwhile, Mandy finds out Georgie’s been keeping secrets from her, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 18 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 10, “Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas” – Georgie and Mandy struggle to balance work, family and the holidays when Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 18 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If there is a little bit of a shocking twist to include here, it is rather simple: After episode 10 airs, you are going to be waiting until late February to see it back. Why a long break? Well, this means that there will be less weeks off later on in the season.

What do you most want to see on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







