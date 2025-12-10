Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Self-discovery?

Next week Apple TV is going to bring you Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 — so what all are we able to say about it now?

First and foremost, we will argue that the title here in “Maxine Finds Herself” is the sort of thing that, at least on paper, inspires a certain amount of positivity. It really suggests that Kristen Wiig’s character could be starting to understand what she wants out of her topsy-turvy journey … though at the same time, we have been around this show for long enough to know that sometimes, titles can be a little bit ironic.

If you look below, you can get the full Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Virginia enlists Maxine and Douglas to help find the Russian mole. The arrival of a new family member complicates the matter.

Ultimately, we will say that there are few stories we tend to enjoy more than ones that are about the search for a mole. We are very-much eager to see what that looks like but beyond just this, the residual aftereffects of it. This feels like a mission where a lot of unintended consequences could happen — though then again, “unintended consequences” could be quite a theme for a lot of the stuff that Maxine has done over the years.

Now that we’ve set the table, here is your reminder that Palm Royale still does not have a season 3 at the moment and if you want to see that happen, you have to not just watch, but check it out the whole way through and/or tell your friends! We cannot speak to the exact numbers, but it does not feel like the series is getting the same level of attention that it did for season 1.

