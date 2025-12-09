Loot season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV?

Given that the season 3 finale arrives tonight on Apple TV, isn’t this the perfect time to discuss a Loot season 4? Is it actually going to happen?

First and foremost here, let’s just start off here by noting what we can say officially about the future, and that is quite simple: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet. We would love it if we did get more of the Maya Rudolph comedy and from where we stand at present, we do at least think that there are some reasons to be optimistic. The viewership for season 3 seems to be solid and in terms of the story, there is no real reason to think that viewers would suddenly be disinterested in the concept. Also, it feels like the antics of the super-rich are never going to go away either.

At present, we will say that it is really going to be up to Apple at this point to determine not only if a Loot season 4 is going to happen or not, but also when to reveal it. They can take several months to make this happen if they really want to; or, they could choose to get some news out there pretty much right away.

As for when a possible season 4 could premiere…

Let’s just say that for now, the window that makes the most sense is at some point in 2027. While it would be great if the show became an annual event, we know that the majority of streaming shows are not afforded that opportunity. Also, remember for a moment here that Apple has such a huge roster of series that they do not have to rush anything along — even if it would be nice if they were to do so.

For now, the biggest thing that we can say is that if you want more Loot, tell your friends — that’s the best way to make more happen!

